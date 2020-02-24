Clutch Jenkins sends Fairleigh Dickinson past Robert Morris

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Jahlil Jenkins had 20 points as Fairleigh Dickinson edged past Robert Morris 75-70 on Sunday.

Elyjah Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (9-18, 7-9 Northeast Conference). Brandon Powell added 15 points and six rebounds and Xzavier Malone-Key scored 12.

Dante Treacy scored a career-high 23 points for the Colonials (16-14, 12-5) and Josh Williams and Jalen Hawkins 10 points apiece.

Treacy’s 3-pointer with 12 second to go brought the Colonials to within 73-70. Treacy then fouled Jenkins who sealed the win with a pair of free throws. Robert Morris led 34-24 at halftime before the Knights used a 19-8 run to start the second half and they led for the remainder after Jenkins made two foul shots with 13:04 left. He finished 7 of 8 from the foul line.

The Knights swept the season series against Robert Morris.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC