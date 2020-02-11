Clayton carries CSU over Md.-Eastern Shore 68-67 in OT

Closings
BALTIMORE (AP)Dejuan Clayton made seven assists and scored 20 points, including the game-winning jumper with 1 second left in overtime, Coppin State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-67 on Monday night.

Da’Shawn Phillip’s 3-pointer put the Hawks up 67-66 with 10 seconds to play before Clayton made his jumper and time expired.

Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 17, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked three shots and Koby Thomas scored 12 with seven boards for Coppin State (8-18, 4-7 Mideastern Althletic Conference), which outrebounded the Hawks 40-25. Giir Ring had eight rebounds.

AJ Cheeseman scored 17 points and Phillip added 10 with three steals for the Hawks (3-21, 2-7). Canaan Bartley added 12 points.

Coppin State plays South Carolina State on the road on Saturday. Maryland Eastern Shore faces Bethune-Cookman at home on Saturday.

