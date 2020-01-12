Clark sets free throw record, Albany tops Maine 76-70

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Ahmad Clark made a single-game school record 19 of 24 free throws and scored 28 points as Albany beat Maine 76-70 on Saturday to win its third straight.

Clark surpassed the 18 free throws Brian Lillis made against Boston U on March 8, 2008.

Trey Hutcheson had 15 points and eight boards and Cameron Healy added 11 points for the Great Danes (9-8, 2-0 America East Conference), who made 36 of 47 free throws (76.6%).

Nedeljko Prijovic scored a career-high 26 points and Sergio El Darwich added 14 for the Black Bears (4-13, 0-3), who committed 35 personal fouls in losing their third straight. Andrew Fleming scored nine points.

Albany plays New Hampshire on the road on Wednesday. Maine plays UMass Lowell at home on Wednesday.

