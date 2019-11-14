Christmas, Wooden carry James Madison past Shenandoah 96-48

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Michael Christmas had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead five James Madison players in double-figure scoring as the Dukes routed Division III opponent Shenandoah 96-48 on Wednesday night.

Julien Wooden added 16 points for the Dukes. Deshon Parker chipped in 13 and Quinn Richey and Zach Jacobs had 11 apiece.

JMU led 39-23 at halftime before Christmas scored nine points during a 19-0 run to extend the lead to 62-27 with 12:29 remaining.

Christopher Chaney had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets. Zach Garrett added six rebounds.

James Madison (2-1), which plays George Mason on the road on Saturday, was coming off a 65-34 loss to reigning national champion Virginia.

