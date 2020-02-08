Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Cheese, Williams lift Akron over Eastern Michigan 59-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Tyler Cheese hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Xeyrius Williams hit a go-ahead 3 with 12 seconds left in the game and Akron held off Eastern Michigan 59-58 on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan, which led by three points at halftime, took a 58-54 lead with 38 seconds left to play when Darion Spottsville made 1 of 2 free throws. Loren Cristian Jackson answered with a layup 13 seconds later to pull Akron (17-6, 7-3 Mid-American Conference) within two points. After Spottsville missed two foul shots, Jackson found Williams open for the game-winner.

Williams finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Zips. Akron shot just 35% from the floor and 21% from 3-point range (6 of 29). The Zips sank 17 of 21 free throws.

Ty Groce topped the Eagles (12-11, 2-8) with 15 points. Boubacar Toure added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Spottsville finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Eastern Michigan shot 50% overall but took 14 fewer shots than the Zips. The Eagles hit just 2 of 11 from distance and made only 18 of 38 foul shots (47%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC