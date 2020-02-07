Closings
Charles, Owusu lead No. 13 Terps past No. 18 Hoosiers 79-69

NCAA Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Kaila Charles scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and No. 13 Maryland used a dominate third quarter to defeat No. 18 Indiana 79-69 on Thursday night.

Indiana led 38-32 at the half, but Owusu scored seven points in the third quarter when the Terrapins went 11 of 15 with two 3-pointers and the Hoosiers hit 5 of 15 shots. The 26-11 surge gave Maryland a 58-49 lead.

Taylor Mikesell and Blair Watson scored 10 points apiece for Maryland (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten Conference), which has won eight straight and is now 9-0 all-time against Indiana. Owusu had a career-high 22 points when the Terps won the first meeting 76-62.

Maryland shot 62% in the second half and 52% for the game despite going 4 of 15 behind the arc. Indiana finished at 51% but shot just 42% in the second half.

Ali Patberg scored 16 points and had 11 assists for the Hoosiers (18-6, 8-4), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Jaelynn Penn added 13 points and Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 12 apiece.

