Charles has 23, leads E. Illinois past Tennessee Tech 84-59

NCAA Basketball
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Kashawn Charles hit 5 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to lead Eastern Illinois to an 84-59 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Charles, who came off the bench and played 19 minutes, was 9 for 12 from the field, going 5 of 8 behind the arc.

Mack Smith added 13 points and Josiah Wallace 11 for Eastern Illinois (9-9, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which led 43-29 at the half.

Jr. Clay scored a season-high 22 points for the Golden Eagles (4-15, 1-5) and Darius Allen added 12 points. Tennessee Tech committed 19 turnovers and the Panthers turned those into 28 points.

Eastern Illinois shot 53% (32 of 6) with 12 3-pointers while limited the Golden Eagles to 39%. Tennessee Tech was 10 of 24 from 3-point range and 9 of 25 inside the arc.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

