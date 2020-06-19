Change of plans: Ex-Badger Kobe King won’t play at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King has changed his plans and won’t be playing basketball at Nebraska.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement Friday that King had informed the staff that he wouldn’t be enrolling at the school because of personal reasons. Hoiberg added that “we respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

School officials had announced on April 15 that King was coming to Nebraska.

King started his career at Wisconsin but left the program in late January.

The 6-foot-4 guard had made 19 starts and was averaging 10 points to rank second on the team at the time he left. He was averaging 12.6 points in Big Ten competition.

King averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19. He played in only 10 games in 2017-18 before a knee injury knocked him out for the rest of the season.

