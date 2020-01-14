1  of  2
Breaking News
1 person extracted from vehicle after rollover crash on HWY 31 Nacogdoches ISD bus carrying 19 children hit by car, no students injured

Carter lifts Ark.-Pine Bluff past Alabama St. 61-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Marquell Carter made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 19 points to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 61-56 on Monday night.

Dequan Morris added 10 points for the Golden Lions (3-12, 2-1 Southwest Athletic Conference), who held the Hornets to 37% shooting from the field (20 of 54).

Tobi Ewuosho scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Alabama State (2-15, 1-3) and D.J. Heath added 11 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Southern on Saturday and Alabama State plays at Alabama A&M on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories