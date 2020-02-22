Calif. Baptist hits 18 3s, beats Chicago St. 95-53

CHICAGO (AP)Milan Acquaah hit four of California Baptist’s 18 3-pointers and scored 22 points as the Lancers pummeled Chicago State 95-53 on Saturday to sweep the season series against the Cougars.

Brandon Boyd made 4 of 6 3s and scored 22 points and Ferron Flavors Jr. hit 5 of 6 from long distance and scored 17 for California Baptist (19-8, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference), which shot 62% from beyond the arc (18 of 29) and led 46-19 at halftime.

De’jon Davis added 12 points with five rebounds and moved into third all-time at CBU with 830 career boards.

Solomon Hunt scored 11 points with seven rebounds for Chicago State (4-24, 0-13), which has lost 18 straight.

California Baptist takes on Utah Valley at home on Wednesday. Chicago State plays Kansas City on the road next Saturday.

