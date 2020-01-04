Butler carries Drexel over Delaware 61-55

PHILADELPHIA (AP)James Butler had 10 points and 16 rebounds to carry Drexel to a 61-55 win over Delaware on Friday night.

Camren Wynter had 18 points for Drexel (9-7, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Conference).

Ryan Allen had 13 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-5, 1-2). Dylan Painter added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Nate Darling, whose 21 points per game coming into the matchup led the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scored only 8 points (3 of 11).

Drexel takes on Towson on the road on Thursday. Delaware matches up against James Madison on the road on Thursday.

