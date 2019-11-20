1  of  2
Burton carries Wichita State past Gardner-Webb 74-52

NCAA Basketball
WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Morris Udeze and reserve Jamarius Burton scored 15 points apiece and Wichita State rolled past Gardner-Webb 74-52 on Tuesday night.

Trey Wade pitched in with 11 points and five rebounds for the Shockers (4-0). Erik Stevenson totaled 10 points, five assists and zero turnovers.

Jaheam Cornwall scored a career-high 22 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4). Jose Perez sank just 1 of 10 shots but handed out six assists.

Wichita State shot 47% from the floor, 31% from 3-point range and hit 11 of 15 free throws. Gardner-Webb sank 11 of 21 from distance (52%) but just 5 of 24 from inside the arc (21%).

