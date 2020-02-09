Closings
Brown carries Murray St. past Tennessee St. 73-65

NCAA Basketball
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tevin Brown had 28 points as Murray State beat Tennessee State 73-65 on Saturday night.

KJ Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Murray State (18-6, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Devin Gilmore added eight rebounds.

Jy’lan Washington scored a career-high 24 points and had 12 rebounds for the Tigers (15-10, 7-5). Michael Littlejohn added 13 points. Wesley Harris had 10 points.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Murray State defeated Tennessee State 76-64 on Jan. 25. Murray State takes on Austin Peay on the road on Thursday. Tennessee State plays Belmont on the road on Thursday.

