Bradford sparks Southern to 67-46 win over Alabama A&M

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Micah Bradford had 13 points and six assists as Southern easily distanced Alabama A&M 67-46 on Monday night.

Lamarcus Lee had 11 points and six rebounds for Southern (8-13, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Darius Williams added eight rebounds.

Cameron Alford had 11 points for the Bulldogs (5-13, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

Southern plays Alcorn State at home on Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Texas Southern at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories