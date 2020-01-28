Bradford sparks Southern to 67-46 win over Alabama A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Micah Bradford had 13 points and six assists as Southern easily distanced Alabama A&M 67-46 on Monday night.

Lamarcus Lee had 11 points and six rebounds for Southern (8-13, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Darius Williams added eight rebounds.

Cameron Alford had 11 points for the Bulldogs (5-13, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

Southern plays Alcorn State at home on Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Texas Southern at home on Saturday.

