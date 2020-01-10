Severe Weather Tools

Live Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the East Texas Storm Team App

Power Outages

power outages mgn

Boum carries UTEP past Southern Miss 76-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Souley Boum scored 26 points, tying his career high, as UTEP stretched its home win streak to nine games, getting past Southern Miss 76-64 on Thursday night.

Bryson Williams added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Miners (10-6, 1-2 Conference USA). Boum was 14 of 14 from the foul line and Eric Vila had 10 rebounds.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (4-12, 0-3), Leonard Harper-Baker added 14 and LaDavius Draine 13 points.

UTEP plays Louisiana Tech at home on Saturday. Southern Miss faces UTSA on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories