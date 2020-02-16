Closings
Boston University defeats Navy 77-54

NCAA Basketball
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Walter Whyte had a double-double, Max Mahoney nearly recorded another and Boston University defeated Navy 77-54 on Saturday.

Whyte had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Mahoney added 17 points and nine rebounds for Boston University (16-11, 10-4 Patriot League), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Javante McCoy scored 16 points. Andrew Petcash had 12 points.

Richard Njoku had 12 points for the Midshipmen (13-12, 7-7), the only Navy player in double figures.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Midshipmen with the win. Navy defeated Boston University 60-58 on Jan. 22. Boston University takes on Lafayette on the road on Wednesday. Navy faces American on the road on Wednesday.

