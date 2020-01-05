Blount scores 23 to lift NC Central over Florida A&M 61-45

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Jibri Blount had 23 points and 11 rebounds as NC Central topped Florida A&M 61-45 on Saturday.

Blount shot 9 for 10 from the line.

The game was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Jordan Perkins had 15 points and eight assists for NC Central (5-10, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Deven Palmer added 11 points.

After a close first half that saw the two teams head to the half tied at 28-28, NC Central pulled away in the second half for the victory. The Rattlers’ 17 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Rod Melton Jr. had 18 points for the Rattlers (2-10, 0-1). MJ Randolph added 10 points. DJ Jones had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

NC Central plays Delaware State on the road next Saturday. Florida A&M matches up against NC A&T on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories