Blount lifts NC Central over Md.-Eastern Shore 74-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Jibri Blount had 28 points and 18 rebounds as NC Central stretched its home win streak to nine games, getting past Maryland Eastern Shore 74-55 on Saturday.

Nicolas Fennell had 16 points for NC Central (13-13, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Deven Palmer added seven rebounds. Jordan Perkins had seven assists.

Ahmad Frost had 12 points for the Hawks (5-22, 4-8). Kevon Voyles added 11 points. AJ Cheeseman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. NC Central defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 69-64 on Jan. 13. NC Central faces Howard at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on NC A&T on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC