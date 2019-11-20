1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

Bile leads Northwestern St. past Louisiana College 67-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Chudier Bile had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks as Northwestern State topped Louisiana College 67-60 on Tuesday night.

Bile was 8-of-10 shooting and added three assists and two steals.

Nikos Chougkaz had 10 points for Northwestern State (2-3). Jamaure Gregg added three blocks.

Denzel Austin had 21 points for the Wildcats. Kae’ron Baker added 16 points and Louis Blakes scored 11.

Northwestern State faces Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories