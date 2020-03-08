Beyers scores 20 to lead Marshall over UTSA 82-77

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Mikel Beyers had 20 points as Marshall narrowly beat UTSA 82-77 on Saturday.

Jarrod West had 15 points and seven assists for Marshall (16-15, 10-8 Conference USA). Andrew Taylor added 12 points. Taevion Kinsey had 10 points and six rebounds.

Marshall totaled 52 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jhivvan Jackson had 37 points and 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (13-18, 7-11). Keaton Wallace added 13 points. Jacob Germany had 10 points.

The Thundering Herd leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. UTSA defeated Marshall 72-63 on Feb. 13.

