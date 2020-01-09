Berzat, Myers carry New Orleans past Cent. Arkansas 86-78

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Lamont Berzat had 18 points to lead six New Orleans players in double figures as the Privateers topped Central Arkansas 86-78 on Wednesday night. Jahmel Myers added 17 points for the Privateers. Gerrale Gates chipped in 14, Raquan Brown scored 12 and Troy Green had 12.

Hayden Koval had 20 points and three blocks for the Bears (4-12, 3-2 Southland Conference). Rylan Bergersen added 20 points and six rebounds. Eddy Kayouloud had 10 points and seven rebounds.

New Orleans (5-10, 1-4), which snapped its five-game losing streak, plays Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday. Central Arkansas takes on Sam Houston State at home on Saturday.

