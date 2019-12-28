Benjamin leads UAB past NAIA Thomas University 82-49

Breaking News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jalen Benjamin registered 14 points as UAB beat Thomas University of the NAIA 82-49 on Saturday.

Jordan Brinson had 12 points for UAB (9-4), which won its fifth consecutive game. Will Butler added 10 points and Tamell Pearson led the team with 11 rebounds.

Desean Enzor had 11 points for the Night Hawks.

UAB plays Charlotte on the road on Thursday.

