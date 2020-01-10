Barnes scores 25 to lead Jacksonville over NJIT 68-52

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Destin Barnes had a career-high 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting as Jacksonville topped NJIT 68-52 on Thursday night.

David Bell made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Jacksonville (8-9, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Shyquan Gibbs had 15 points for the Highlanders (3-12, 0-2). Souleymane Diakite added nine rebounds.

Zach Cooks, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the matchup with 21 points per game, had a season-low seven points on 3-of-17 shooting, snapping his streak of 17 consecutive games scoring in double figures.

Jacksonville faces Liberty on the road on Saturday. NJIT plays North Florida on the road on Saturday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com