Barnes carries Indiana St. past S. Illinois 77-68

NCAA Basketball
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Jordan Barnes scored 21 points as Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 77-68 on Wednesday night. Tyreke Key added 20 points for the Sycamores.

Jake LaRavia had 14 points and four blocks for Indiana State (17-11, 10-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Christian Williams added 11 points and six assists.

Barret Benson had 17 points for the Salukis (16-14, 10-7). Lance Jones added 16 points. Eric McGill had 14 points.

The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Salukis on the season. Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 68-56 on Dec. 30. Indiana State finishes out the regular season against Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Southern Illinois finishes out the regular season against Missouri State on the road on Saturday.

