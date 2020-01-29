Banks, Georgia Tech roll past Morehouse 82-54

Atlanta (AP)James Banks III scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots in just 17 minutes of action to lead Georgia Tech to a 82-54 win over Morehouse on a night when the Yellow Jackets were never threatened.

Tech (10-11, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) had no problems with the Division II program that is located less than two miles from McCamish Pavilion.

The Jackets moved to 2-0 all-time against Morehouse, and head coach Josh Pastner – who is notorious for deploying a short player rotation – used all 13 of his players as Tech won its second straight home game after losing five consecutive games in McCamish.

Michael Olmert led Morehouse (9-10, 6-5, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) with nine points while Malik Kennedy scored seven and Xavier Brewer pitched in three points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Georgia Tech dominated on the boards, pulling down 45 rebounds to 30 for Morehouse.

The Jackets eased through the first half, taking a 44-22 lead by the break as Wright connected on 4 of 5 shots and Georgia Tech built a 23-12 rebounding advantage.

The Jackets bludgeoned Morehouse in the paint, outscoring the Maroon Tigers 22-10 over the first 20 minutes.

Olmert was the only Morehouse player to make more than one shot in the first half. He hit 2 of 5 tries for a team that made 8 of 26.

BIG PICTURE

Morehouse: The Maroon Tigers were overwhelmed in the paint, where they were outscored 42-24, and painfully beaten on the boards, 45-30.

Georgia Tech: Sophomore forward David Didenko, a transfer from Palm Beach State College who is a native of Yakutsk, Russia, scored his first points for the Yellow Jackets when he connected on a 3-pointer midway through the second half. . . . Freshman walk-on guard Coleman Boyd scored his first points, too, also on a 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Morehouse: Monday at home against Savannah State.

Georgia Tech: Saturday, at Notre Dame.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

