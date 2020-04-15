Ball State adds 2 transfers with Indiana roots

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Two former Indiana state champions are transferring to Ball State.

The athletic department announced Wednesday that former prep stars Jalen Windham and Reggie Jones will join the Cardinals next season. Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining and Windham will have three years left.

Ball State also will consider asking the NCAA for a waiver that would make both eligible immediately.

Windham, a 6-foot-5 guard, appeared in 16 games as a freshman with Big East co-champion Creighton. He had helped Ben Davis High School of Indianapolis win the 2017 Class 4A state title and finish as the 2019 state runner-up while earning Associated Press all-state honors as a senior. He also played last summer with the Indiana All-Stars, teaming up with Ball State guard Luke Bumbalough.

”As good as Jalen is, his family and I believe he is scratching the surface of where he could be one day,” Ball State coach James Whitford said. ”He has great length for a perimeter player, is a knockdown shooter, comes from a basketball family and has the competitive drive that all great players need.”

The 6-7 Jones spent his first two college seasons at Western Michigan before heading to Tulsa, where he was used mostly off the bench. He averaged 3.8 points in 26 games last season for the American Athletic Conference co-champs.

Jones led Marion to the 2016 Class 3A state championship, giving the school a record-tying eighth title.

”During his two seasons at Western Michigan, we saw up close what Reggie is capable of,” Whitford said. ”Reggie can shoot, dribble and pass well. He makes plays for himself and others, and he has terrific length and the ability to defend.”

