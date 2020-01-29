Baldwin heats up again, No. 16 Butler beats Georgetown 69-64

WASHINGTON (AP)

Kamar Baldwin heated up after halftime for the second consecutive game, helping No. 16 Butler overcome another deficit to beat Georgetown 69-64 Tuesday night.

Baldwin scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half, and now Butler has won two consecutive games after dropping three in a row in Big East play.

Baldwin didn’t quite go off like Friday against Marquette, but Butler’s leading scorer took over the game after being held to one point in the first half. Baldwin scored 12 in the second half and set up Sean McDermott for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.9 seconds left.

McDermott scored 11 of his 25 points during an 18-3 run early in the second half. Butler (17-4, 5-3 Big East) was down by as many as 14 before halftime but never trailed again after taking the lead.

Baldwin was the catalyst for the turnaround, four days after he followed up a two-point first half by scoring 29 the rest of the way in an overtime win. He had four of his six assists in the second half and finished with 13 points.

Georgetown (12-9, 2-6) built its big lead by making 13 of 14 free throw attempts and capitalizing on Butler’s 12 first-half turnovers. Center Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Comeback or not, the Bulldogs miss point guard Aaron Thompson. He has now missed two consecutive games with a wrist injury, and Butler had to rally each time. Baldwin can clearly flip a switch, but Butler’s offense works better with Thompson setting the table.

Georgetown: A team that struggles on defense can’t afford to go cold. Especially with just a seven-player rotation, the Hoyas can get worn down easily by talented opponents, and their upcoming schedule doesn’t get any easier.

UP NEXT

Butler: Hosts Providence on Saturday afternoon before a showdown next week against Villanova. The Friars have lost three in a row and four of five.

Georgetown: Coach Patrick Ewing returns to Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon when the Hoyas visit St. John’s. Fans chanted the former New York Knicks star’s name in November when Georgetown upset Texas in Ewing’s old home arena.

