Azore lifts Texas-Arlington past Texas St. 64-62

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)David Azore registered 19 points and six rebounds as Texas-Arlington narrowly defeated Texas State 64-62 on Saturday.

Radshad Davis had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas-Arlington (9-12, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Texas State totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Nijal Pearson had 26 points for the Bobcats (12-9, 5-5), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Isiah Small added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Texas-Arlington plays Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Thursday. Texas State plays Louisiana-Monroe at home on Thursday.

