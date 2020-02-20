Closings
Atwood, Sullivan combine to lead Lamar past Sam Houston St.

NCAA Basketball
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)T.J. Atwood scored 20 points and Avery Sullivan scored 18 and Lamar beat Sam Houston State 77-65 on Wednesday night.

Atwood and Sullivan both finished 8-of-11 shooting, Davion Buster scored 14 points and Anderson Kopp scored 12 for the Cardinals (14-13, 8-8 Southland Conference). Lamar has won back-to-back contests and four of its last six. The Cardinals led 36-35 at halftime and started the second half with a 14-5 run and led by 10. Sam Houston State (17-10, 10-6) never got within six points the rest of the way.

Kai Mitchell scored 17 points for Sam Houston State and Zach Nutall 15. The Bearkats saw their two-game win streak come to an end and have lost four of their last six.

