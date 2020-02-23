Atwood spurs Lamar to 79-62 victory over Texas A&M-CC

BEAUMONT, Tex. (AP)T.J. Atwood scored 22 points and Lamar used a huge advantage at the free-throw line to knock off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-62 on Saturday.

Atwood sank 4 of 10 shots from the floor and made 14 of 15 foul shots for the Cardinals (15-13, 9-8 Southland Conference). Davion Buster hit four 3-pointers and scored 17, while V.J. Holmes finished with 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Avery Sullivan contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

Jordan Hairston hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 to pace the Islanders (10-17, 6-10). Myles Smith added 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Lamar, which led 34-23 at halftime, shot 43% from the floor and 31% from 3-point range (5 of 16). The Cardinals made 28 of 34 foul shots (82%). Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 54.5% from the field and 42% from distance (8 of 19). The Islanders made 6 of 9 free throws.

The Cardinals and Islanders split the season series. Texas A&M Corpus Christi won the first meeting 64-58.

