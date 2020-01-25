Atkinson leads Yale past Brown 73-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Paul Atkinson scored 24 points as Yale defeated Brown 73-62 on Friday night

Matthue Cotton added 20 points for the Bulldogs. Atkinson shot 10 for 12 from the line. Eric Monroe had 10 points as did Azar Swain for Yale (14-4, 2-0 Ivy League), which won its fourth straight game. The Bulldogs have won 11 of their last 12 games.

Brandon Anderson had 20 points for the Bears (7-8, 0-2). Tamenang Choh added 12 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Yale defeated Brown 70-56 last Friday. Yale plays Columbia at home next Friday. Brown matches up against Cornell at home next Friday.

