Asadullah scores 27 as Lipscomb defeats NJIT 77-63

NCAA Basketball
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Lipscomb defeated NJIT 77-63 on Thursday night.

KJ Johnson had 12 points and six rebounds for Lipscomb (11-14, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added 11 points. Michael Buckland had 11 points.

Zach Cooks had 22 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Highlanders (7-17, 4-7), who have lost four in a row. Reilly Walsh added 15 points. Souleymane Diakite had 11 points and seven rebounds.

NJIT defeated Lipscomb 75-57 on Jan. 16.

Lipscomb plays Florida Gulf Coast at home on Saturday. NJIT plays at Liberty on Saturday.

