Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats Texas Southern for 4th victory

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Markedric Bell had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Arkansas-Pine Bluff won its fourth game of the season, topping Texas Southern 74-72 in overtime on Monday night.

Dequan Morris hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in overtime and after a timeout, Tyrik Armstrong was long on a half-court heave at the buzzer.

Kshun Stokes added 14 points and Marcus Wallace had 13 for UAPB (4-23, 3-12 SWAC).

Armstrong sank a baseline jumper for the sixth tie of the second half at 61 and after UAPB called a timeout at 9.7, Marcus Wallace missed a 3-pointer.

Bryson Etienne led Texas Southern (13-14, 10-4) with 23 points. Eden Ewing added 17 points and Justin Hopkins and Armstrong, eighth in the SWAC at 14.2 points per game, scored 11 apiece.

