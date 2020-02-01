Arkansas-Little Rock rolls past Appalachian State, 93-86

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Ben Coupet Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Arkansas-Little Rock maintained its hold on first-place in the Sun Belt Conference standings by topping Appalachian State 93-86 on Saturday.

Markquis Nowell had 17 points and 13 assists for Arkansas-Little Rock (17-7, 11-2 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ruot Monyyong added 12 points and three blocks. Marko Lukic had 12 points.

Arkansas-Little Rock posted a season-high 26 assists and scored a season-high 49 second-half points while winning its sixth straight game.

Justin Forrest had 23 points for the Mountaineers (12-11, 6-6). O’Showen Williams added 18 points. Isaac Johnson had 17 points and nine assists.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers for the season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Appalachian State 73-57 on Jan. 18. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Arkansas State at home next Saturday. Appalachian State faces Texas-Arlington at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories