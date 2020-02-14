Archibald’s late bucket carries Louisiana Tech past FIU

1  of  2
NCAA Basketball
RUSTON, La. (AP)Amorie Archibald scored 17 points, and his go-ahead basket with 2-1/2 minutes remaining help send Louisiana Tech to a 60-57 win over Florida International on Thursday night.

Antonio Daye Jr. missed a 3-point attempt for the Panthers at the buzzer. The Bulldogs (18-7, 9-4 Conference USA) broke Florida International’s three-game win streak while ending their own two-game skid.

Mubarak Muhammed had 10 points for Louisiana Tech and JaColby Pemberton added seven rebounds.

Devon Andrews had 22 points for the Panthers (17-9, 8-5). Isaiah Banks added 13 points and Osasumwen Osaghae grabbed 11 rebounds with five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

