Anosike scores 18 points sending Sacred Heart past Bryant

NCAA Basketball
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)E.J. Anosike led five Sacred Heart players in double figures with 18 points and the Pioneers beat Bryant 83-76 on Sunday.

Anosike shot 7 of 9 and collared nine rebounds. Tyler Thomas scored 16 off the bench, Koreem Ozier 14, Kinnon LaRose 13 and Aaron Clarke 12. Sacred Heart (17-12, 10-6 Northeast Conference) shot 30 of 61 (49.2%).

Adam Grant led Bryant (14-15, 6-10) with 24 points, Juan Cardenas scored 14, Michael Green III 13 and Charles Pride 10 with 13 rebounds. The Bulldogs had a 41-36 rebounding advantage.

The Pioneers led 25-20 before scoring 24 in the final seven minutes of the first half and led 49-37 at halftime. Grant’s 3-pointer with 12:52 remaining brought the Bulldogs within 58-55. Later, the Pioneers used a 12-5 run to create safe space for an 82-69 lead with 71 seconds to go.

