Anosike leads Sacred Heart past Central Connecticut 66-55

NCAA Basketball
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)E.J. Anosike had 21 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, and Sacred Heart beat Central Connecticut 66-55 on Wednesday night.

Kinnon LaRose had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Sacred Heart (10-7, 3-1 Northeast Conference). Cameron Parker added 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and Jare’l Spellman had eight rebounds and three blocks. Parker has five double-digit assists games this season.

The Pioneers entered averaging 41.25 rebounds a game, ranking 17th nationally, and outrebounded CCSU 51-29.

Ian Krishnan had 10 points for the Blue Devils (1-17, 0-5), whose losing streak reached five games.

Sacred Heart plays Saint Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday. CCSU plays Mount St. Mary’s on the road on Saturday.

