Allen scores 33, leads Idaho past Idaho State 80-76

NCAA Basketball
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Senior Trevon Allen poured in 33 points in his final game on his home floor and Idaho held off Idaho State 80-76 on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference regular-season finale.

Allen sank 10 of 20 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Vandals (8-23, 4-16 Big Sky). Scott Blakney pitched in with 16 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career.

After playing to a 38-all halftime tie, Babacar Thiombane’s three-point play gave Idaho a 54-47 lead with 13:21 left to play. Idaho State battled back to take a 73-72 lead on Austin Smellie’s three-point play with 1:37 remaining. Allen and Smellie both hit two free throws and Allen followed with a go-ahead jumper for a 76-75 Vandals’ lead with 28 seconds left. Allen hit 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 4 seconds to preserve the victory.

Malik Porter led the Bengals (7-22, 4-16) with 25 points off the bench. Porter buried on 9 of 17 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Jared Stutzman added 13 points, while Smellie scored 10.

Idaho shot 60% from the floor and 3-point range (6 of 11). The Vandals sank 14 of 18 free throws and won the rebound battle 31-23. Idaho State shot 48% overall but just 23.5% from distance (4 of 19). The Bengals made 18 of 24 foul shots.

Idaho and Idaho State are tied for last place heading into the conference tournament.

