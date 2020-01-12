Alford lifts Alabama A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59-49

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP)Cameron Alford had a season-high 32 points as Alabama A&M topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59-49 on Saturday night.

Alford made 10 of 15 from the field, including 4-of-6 3-pointers, and shot 8 for 10 from the line.

Garrett Hicks, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, was held to two points on 1-of-9 shooting. He made 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

Alabama A&M (5-9, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) put up 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Terrance Banyard had 14 points for the Golden Lions (2-12, 1-1). Markedric Bell added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Alabama A&M will seek its fifth consecutive home victory on Monday when the team hosts Mississippi Valley State. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Alabama State on the road on Monday.

