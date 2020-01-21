Alcorn State shoots its way past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-54

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Deshaw Andrews was 5-for-5 from 3-point range and had a career-high 30 points as Alcorn State romped past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-54 on Monday night.

Andrews hit 9 of 11 shots from the field and the Braves collectively were 10 of 15 from long range and 25 of 49 (51%) from the floor.

Maurice Howard had 13 points and six rebounds for Alcorn State (8-9, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Corey Tillery added 10 points. Troymain Crosby had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Artavious McDyess had 12 points for the Golden Lions (3-14, 2-3). Marquell Carter added 11 points.

Alcorn State plays Alabama A&M at home on Saturday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Prairie View on the road on Saturday.

