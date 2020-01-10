Ajayi’s double-double sends S. Alabama past Arkansas St.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Josh Ajayi had 20 points and 11 rebounds as South Alabama beat Arkansas State 75-59 on Thursday night.

Chad Lott had 16 points and eight rebounds for South Alabama (10-7, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Herb McGee added 12 points. Trhae Mitchell had 12 points for the home team.

Marquis Eaton had 20 points for the Red Wolves (11-6, 3-3). J.J. Matthews added 11 points and seven rebounds. Malik Brevard had eight rebounds.

South Alabama matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Saturday. Arkansas State faces Troy at home on Saturday.

