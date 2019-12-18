Aiken Jr. scores 23 to lead E. Washington past Omaha 97-56

NCAA Basketball
CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Kim Aiken Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Mason Peatling had 19 points and 22 rebounds and Eastern Washington romped past Nebraska Omaha 97-56 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Davison added 12 points and six assists and Ellis Magnuson had 10 points and seven assists for the Eagles (7-3), made 13 of 36 3-pointers and shot 54% overall. They also had a 49-32 rebounding advantage.

Matt Pile nine had for the Mavericks (6-8), who went 3 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 33% overall.

Eastern Washington faces Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha takes on Montana at home on Saturday.

