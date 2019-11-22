After upsetting loss, No. 22 Texas aims to regroup vs. Cal

No. 22 Texas uncorked its worst half of basketball on Thursday, and the Longhorns will be ready to wipe away that bad performance when they square off against California on Friday in the third-place game of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Longhorns stumbled their way to an 82-66 loss to Georgetown in the semifinals on Thursday while Cal was waylaid by No. 1 Duke 87-52.

Texas played well for the first 20 minutes against the Hoyas but came apart after halftime, hitting just 22.2 percent (6 of 27) from the field, including a 27.3 percent mark (3 of 11) from 3-point range in the second half.

The Longhorns were outscored 45-24 after halftime and finished without a field goal for the final 5:06 of the game.

“Georgetown deserves a ton of credit, but for us, this is a really good game from the standpoint of having to look in the mirror and figure out how we need to be our best,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said afterward. “Honestly, we weren’t that good in the second half.”

Texas (4-1) was led by Matt Coleman III, who posted a game-high 22 points while converting a career-best 6 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Hoyas outshot Texas 50.9 percent to 37.7 percent, outrebounded the Longhorns 34-28 and were 21 of 28 from the free-throw line compared with the Longhorns’ 9 of 10.

The Longhorns gave up a season-high point total. Texas entered the game allowing an average of 55.3 points per game on a combined 36.3 percent field-goal shooting, including a 28.8 percent mark from 3-point range. All that was undone against Georgetown in the second half.

The Golden Bears fell into the third-place game when they were overwhelmed by Duke.

Cal (4-1) led 8-6 before the Blue Devils wore them out, running away with a 17-3 spurt that set the table for the blowout. The Golden Bears’ 21 points were the fewest they’ve scored in a first half this season.

“We got off and played the first eight minutes exactly like we wanted to,” California coach Mark Fox said. “We made a couple errors, which is going to happen. Honestly, we have five kids who’ve never played a road game, not to mention play in Madison Square Garden against the No. 1 team in the country.”

Cal didn’t even have a player score in double figures in the loss. Kareem South and D.J. Thorpe led the Golden Bears with eight points apiece, and Matt Bradley had seven. Cal shot just 36.5 percent and was outrebounded 50-28 by the powerful Blue Devils.

“We weren’t disappointed to see Duke spread out — it gave us some opportunities to play one-on-one in the post,” Fox said. “We just didn’t complete any of those plays, because quite honestly, they’re bigger, stronger, longer than we are. And so, you know, the big guys beat up the little guys a little bit inside tonight, and we didn’t play well enough in the paint.”

Cal and Texas have met just four times, most recently in the 2014-15 season. Each team has won twice.

