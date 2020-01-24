Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Adamu’s layup lifts Montana State over Weber State 62-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OGDEN, Utah (AP)Amin Adamu scored on a layup with 3 seconds left to lift Montana State to a 62-61 win over Weber State on Thursday night.

Jubrile Belo had 17 points and 12 rebounds and hit 9 of 11 free throws. He added three blocks for the Bobcats, who overcame a 13-point deficit from early in the second half.

Harald Frey had 19 points for Montana State (10-9, 4-4 Big Sky Conference). Adamu added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jerrick Harding had 31 points for the Wildcats (6-13, 2-6). Kham Davis added nine rebounds. Tim Fuller had nine rebounds.

Montana State plays Idaho State on the road on Saturday. Weber State takes on Montana at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories