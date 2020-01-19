Adams scores 31, Austin Peay still unbeaten in OVC, 92-81

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Jordyn Adams scored a career-high 31 points, making seven 3-pointers, six players reached double figures and Austin Peay defeated Tennessee-Martin 92-81 on Saturday, pushing its winning streak to six games.

Three more Governors reached career bests in scoring – Evan Hinson with 14 points, Eli Abaev with 13 and Alec Woodard with 10. terry Taylor added 13 points and Antwuan Butler 11 for Austin Peay (1-7, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Derek Hawthorne Jr. led UT Martin with a career-high 25 points and Parker Stewart added 22. The Skyhawks (5-12, 1-5) have lost their last three.

In a game that was otherwise largely equal statistically, Austin Peay made 21 of 25 free throws to UT Martin’s 7-for-8.

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks on the season, having defeated UT Martin 82-63 on Jan. 4. Austin Peay plays Tennessee State at home on Thursday. UT Martin plays Eastern Illinois on the road on Thursday.

