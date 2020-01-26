Abilene Christian gets past Central Arkansas in OT, 70-69

NCAA Basketball
CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Payten Ricks knocked down three clutch free throws with a second left to force overtime, then scored the game-winning basket on a driving layup with four seconds remaining to lift Abilene Christian to a 70-69 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

Aaron Weidenaar’s free throw with :11 left in regulation gave the Bears a 62-59 advantage, but Ricks drew a foul from Eddy Kayouloud in the backcourt on a last-second 3-point attempt and made all three shots to knot the game at 62-62.

The Wildcats led by four after Reggie Miller’s free throw with 1:50 to in OT, but Kayouloud scored at the basket and Weidenaar hit a 3 with :11 left to take a 69-68 lead before Ricks drove for the game-winner.

Ricks finished with 24 points and four steals for Abilene Christian (11-8, 6-2 Southland Conference). Coryon Mason added 14 points and Joe Pleasant contributed 11 points and three assists.

Rylan Bergersen scored 16 points to lead Central Arkansas (5-15, 4-5). Weidenaar added 14 points, Deandre Jones had 12 and Kayouloud 11.

