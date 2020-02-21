Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Abaev, Taylor double up to send Austin Peay past SIUE

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Eli Abaev recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds as Austin Peay beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-60 on Thursday night.

Austin Peay built a 19-8 lead and never trailed. Terry Taylor added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Governors (19-9, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordyn Adams had 14 points and Evan Hinson 12.

Zeke Moore had 10 points for the Cougars (7-21, 4-11) and Shamar Wright grabbed eight rebounds.

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 82-58 on Jan. 30. Austin Peay plays Eastern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Murray State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC