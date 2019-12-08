Navy edges Marist 53-51 in overtime behind Wieck

Evan Wieck scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds and Navy beat Marist 53-51 in overtime on Saturday.

Tyler Nelson’s 3-pointer with 87 seconds left in overtime gave Navy (5-4) a 50-49 lead it would never give up. Luke Loehr made a pair of foul shots with 24 seconds left for a three-point lead. Michael Cubbage made a layup for Marist (1-5). After the Midshipmen turned it over, Cubbage missed a jumper with four seconds left.

Greg Summers three-point play with 15 seconds to go tied it at 42-all to force overtime.

Cubbage led Marist with 14 points and Braden Bell scored 10.

Navy shot 16 of 50 (32%) while the Red Foxes went 19 of 53 (35.8%).

