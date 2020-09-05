Nashville-Inter Miami Preview

Bringing a champion’s pedigree to South Florida, Blaise Matuidi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut Sunday when the expansion side hosts fellow first-year side Nashville SC for the second time in a week.

The 33-year-old Matuidi was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning side and also has won seven domestic titles with European club giants Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain, playing alongside Inter Miami owner David Beckham at the latter.

He was cleared to start practicing with the team Thursday after completing COVID-19 protocols, and while coach Diego Alonso did not commit to inserting him into the starting XI for this match, it appears certain he will have a role to play over the 90 minutes.

“Blaise is a dynamic player who understands well when to create and when to find spaces, and for sure if he has a chance to play this weekend, he will demonstrate his quality,” Alonso told the Miami Herald. “It is hard to know exactly what effect he will have and when because there is an adjustment period, he has to get to know his teammates. The most important thing is he is here, we are happy, and he having him here will help us reach the next level.”

Though not a playmaking midfielder in attack, Matuidi’s presence in the middle of the park should allow Inter opportunities to transition from defense to offense. As the case for most expansion sides, goals have been hard to come by for Inter (1-6-1) – they have totaled six in their eight regular-season matches and three came in their lone victory.

“For me, the most important objective is to bring the experience that I gained from the top European teams to help my teammates and this new club,” Matuidi said in a video released by the team Friday. “I’m always going to give my best effort, my maximum, to improve the team and set a good example like I always did in my previous clubs.

Inter did pick up a point Wednesday in their scoreless draw versus Atlanta United, limiting the Five Stripes to one shot on target. Alonso’s team did not create many more opportunities, finishing with three shots, but the coach does see his team making progress.

“I felt it was the most complete game we played so far,” Alonso said. “We do need to improve our offense. We are generating scoring opportunities but have been unable to find clear chances and be more lethal. Against Nashville, we have to do better in those situations. We need more clear chances.”

Nashville SC (2-4-2), which did not play in MLS Is Back due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the team, also is taking steps forward in its first go-round in the league. Nashville SC has claimed four points from its last two matches – both at home – with the 1-0 victory over Inter on Aug. 30 also its first MLS home victory in club history.

The Boys in Gold followed up that win with a 1-1 draw versus Orlando City on Wednesday night. Randall Leal scored the equalizer in the 47th minute, and keeper Joe Willis preserved the point late with a sliding stop to deny Junior Urso at point-blank range.

The good news for Nashville SC was Leal scoring in the run of play – just the second the team has scored in eight matches. The striker, who leads the team in shots (22) and shots on goal (10) adjusted to a tactical request from coach Gary Smith to spark his play.

“There was a discussion at halftime about two, or three areas of the game and certainly, that was one of them,” Smith told the Tennessean abut Leal. “… He’s at his very best when he’s behind (opposing) midfield players and in front of their defenders, getting in those half pockets and (challenging) those defenders. In the second half, (Leal) did that more often.”

Anibal Godoy’s goal on 53 minutes separated the sides in last week’s match in Nashville, though Hany Mukhtar also missed a penalty for Music City in the 74th minute.