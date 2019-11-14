1  of  2
Breaking News
Nacogdoches County authorities say suspect behind Cody Jinks concert threat has confessed Former Whitehouse ISD equipment manager accused of molesting football player, fourth-grader in 2011

NASCAR, NBC Sports launching TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP)NASCAR and NBC Sports are set to launch a new streaming service that will include exclusive motorsports events and an extensive library of archived documentaries and films.

TrackPass will offer more motorsports options, including the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, as well as NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions for its half of the schedule. TrackPass also will expand its coverage of IMSA.

TrackPass is part of the NBC Sports Gold service and is expected to debut in December.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories